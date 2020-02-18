-$0.38 EPS Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,340 shares in the company, valued at $383,736.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Veritone by 84.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Veritone by 26.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Veritone stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 683,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,066. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.