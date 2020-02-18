$0.48 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graco reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,849 shares of company stock worth $20,228,129 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Graco by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 409,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 85,504 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

