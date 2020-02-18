$0.98 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 281.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. 43,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.