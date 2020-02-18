$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

