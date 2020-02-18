$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

NYSE:MDT traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.65. 6,844,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

