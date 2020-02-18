$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.