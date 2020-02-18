$1.61 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after acquiring an additional 325,133 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $38,956,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,686. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

