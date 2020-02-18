$1.63 EPS Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Insperity posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. 844,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,170. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $41,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.