$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centenus Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 243,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 68,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 9,679,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

