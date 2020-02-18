$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Icon posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Icon has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

