11,569 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 363,258 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 191.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRST. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

