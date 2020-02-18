1,814 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 152,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. 1,616,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

