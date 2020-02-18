$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.15. Adobe reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.44. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $379.83.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

