$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to report sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Davita reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,887. Davita has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.