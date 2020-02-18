20,527 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,234. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

