2,260 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 314,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $210.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average is $184.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

