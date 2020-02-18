$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 720,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,612. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

