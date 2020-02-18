$310.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to post $310.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. Cable One reported sales of $269.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $23.72 on Wednesday, hitting $1,774.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,663.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,430.87. Cable One has a twelve month low of $910.95 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,964.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.