$373.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $373.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.30 million and the highest is $382.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $361.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 381,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,492,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 374,212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 264,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 206,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

