$4.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.55. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.37 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $21.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.95. 2,199,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,628. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.48 and a 200 day moving average of $260.72.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

