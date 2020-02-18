42,518 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,757,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

