600 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $309.10 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

