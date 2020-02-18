$609.16 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $609.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.00 million and the highest is $618.10 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $720.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,082. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

