$69.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $69.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $69.39 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $206.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $210.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.26 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $288.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardlytics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 438,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $2,074,043.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $789,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,943,861 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

