869 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $154.74 and a 1 year high of $185.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

