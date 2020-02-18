953 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.68. 768,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,865. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $166.01 and a one year high of $280.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

