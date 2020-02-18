999,558 Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 999,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.54% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

BRBR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 52,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.