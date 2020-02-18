A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $586.74

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $586.74 and traded as high as $608.00. A.G. Barr shares last traded at $578.00, with a volume of 143,494 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 586.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $647.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.42.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

