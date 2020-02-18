Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:FAP opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

