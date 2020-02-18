Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

