Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 27.5% Higher This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.02 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00482342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.52 or 0.06353351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00066848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005109 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinPlace, IDEX, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

