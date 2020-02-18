ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.34). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

ACAD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

