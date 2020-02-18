Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.57. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 74,569 shares.

ACST has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

