AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $326.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $79,172.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005717 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,602,816 coins and its circulating supply is 10,595,616 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

