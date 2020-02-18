AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives $6.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.11.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.