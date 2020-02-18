ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ACIW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 127,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,686. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

