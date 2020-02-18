ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.
Shares of ACIW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 127,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,686. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.
