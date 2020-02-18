Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,690 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Adient worth $60,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 798,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

