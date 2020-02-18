Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.60. 420,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.87 and its 200-day moving average is $305.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.83. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

