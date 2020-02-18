Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $379.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

