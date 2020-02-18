Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Up 6.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $150.66 and last traded at $141.81, 2,881,732 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,083,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.59.

The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

