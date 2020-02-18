Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.78

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 44908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

