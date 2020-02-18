Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Trading Down 10%

Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) shares dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,089,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,144,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

