Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

