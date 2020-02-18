Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

