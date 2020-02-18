Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.98, with a volume of 161649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.83.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

