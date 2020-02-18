Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Allegion stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. Allegion has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

