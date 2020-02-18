Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

ADS opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after buying an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

