Almeela Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $375,738.00 and $296.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019006 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 85% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054934 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007871 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com . Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

