Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,445.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,301.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

