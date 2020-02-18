Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,521.28. 789,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,444.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,301.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

